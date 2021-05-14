Cherkizovo Sees Year-On-Year Chicken Sales Volume Up In April

Published on May 14 2021 10:37 AM in A-Brands tagged: Russia / Meat / Sales / Cherkizovo Group

Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group has posted a 6% year-on-year growth in chicken sales volumes to 59,390 tonnes in April of this year.

The average price per kilogram increased by 20%, to RUB 130.79, from RUB 109.37 in the same period last year.

On a month-on-month basis, chicken sales volumes declined 3% in April and price per kilogram fell 2%.

Turkey sales volumes saw a 23% year-on-year growth to 3,920 tonnes, while average price per kilogram increased 8% to RUB 198.83.

On a month-on-month basis, sales volumes declined 5%, while price per kilogram increased by 2%.

Other Divisions

Elsewhere, the company’s pork production volumes fell by 8% year-on-year to 22,230 tonnes in this period. However, month-on-month production volumes increased by 7%.

The company’s RTE meat processing unit saw sales volumes up 18% year-on-year, to 9,870 tonnes, while the average price per kilogram increased 3% to RUB 200.70.

The division’s month-on-month performance also registered growth with sales volumes and average price per kilogram increasing by 3% and 2%, respectively.

Samson food products saw saw a 51% growth in sales volumes compared to the same period last year, with the average price per kilogram increasing by 2% to RUB 202.

Earlier this month, Cherkizovo Group completed the acquisition of Pit-Product from Finland's Atria Group.

The deal includes two new meat-processing plants in Russia with an annual production capacity of 39,000 tonnes, and logistics facilities and trademarks, including the core brand – Pit-Product.

In the first quarter, the Russian meat processor saw an 8% year-on-year increase in turkey sales volumes, to 10,690 tonnes, while chicken sales volumes declined 3% to 169,300 tonnes.