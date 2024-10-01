52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Russia

Metro AG Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Driven By sCore Strategy

Metro AG Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Driven By sCore Strategy

Russia's X5 Retail Group Highlights Worker Shortage As Key Challenge

Russia's X5 Retail Group Highlights Worker Shortage As Key Challenge

Labour shortages will be a major challenge for Russia's largest food retailer X5 in the next decade, CEO Igor Shekhterman said.

Ukraine Farm Sector Indirect Losses May Reach $83bn Due To Russian Invasion, Analysts Say

Indirect losses in Ukraine's key agricultural sector caused by the Russian invasion could reach $83 billion by the end of 2025, the Kyiv School of Economic...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com