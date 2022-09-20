Close To Two Thirds Of Greeks Say Current Inflationary Crisis 'The Worst Yet': IELKA

Close to two thirds (64%) of Greek consumers say that the current inflationary situation is the 'worst crisis they have faced to date', according to a study by IELKA, the Greek Consumer Goods Research Institute.

According to the survey of 1,000 consumers, carried out between August 29 and September 2, 27% of Greek consumers are concerned about food price increases, while more than half (56%) are worried about the increasing price of energy.

Other inflationary concerns cited include fuel and transport costs (13%) and products other than food (1%).

Financial Assistance

When asked in what areas they would like to see more financial assistance, some 97% responded that they are seeking assistance with their energy bills (89% saying 'a lot'), with 93% citing fuel, 86% citing food and 69% citing housing/rent.

At the same time, however, the majority of the public receives relative help with these expenses, based on government initiatives, IELKA said.

Anxiety And Anger

The survey also asked Greek consumers how they felt on a personal level about the current inflationary situation. Close to a third (31%) said that they felt anxiety, with 29% saying they felt angry, 25% fearful, and 23% insecure, with a small percentage (5%) saying that they felt panic about the whole situation.

Inflation is seen as the most important issue for consumers (52%), well ahead of concerns over the war in Ukraine (4%), Greek-Turkish relations (4%) and the COVID-19 pandemic (1%).

'The general conclusion of these findings is that for the consumer public the biggest problem today in financial terms is the cost of energy,' IELKA said.

