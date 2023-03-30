Coca-Cola And Ferrero Collaborate For Tic Tac Sprite

Ferrero and the Coca-Cola company have teamed up to launch a new product, Tic Tac Sprite, according to media reports.

The new product has been launched in France this week, and the partners plan to introduce it in 20 countries this year.

The company is offering 1.5 million packs of the new product in France, along with in-store displays to support the campaign.

Tic Tac Sprite features yellow-coloured mints in a green, Sprite-branded packaging to complement the flavour. The product has been released in three pack variants and four different size and weight options.

Previously, the two companies collaborated in 2019 to launch Tic Tac Coca-Cola in 70 countries with three dual-branded packaging variants.

The Italian confectionery company and the American multinational beverage giant believe that the collaboration will capitalise on the popularity of the lemon-lime flavoured soda and the brand recognition of Tic Tac mints.

Tic Tac Sprite: 'Too Good To Miss'

According to a report in the online publication snackfax.com, Ferrero global marketing manager, Scott Perry, from the global Tic Tac team said, "Our successful partnership with The Coca-Cola Company marked the coming together of two of the iconic global food and beverage brands."

"Both brands are loved worldwide for bringing great-tasting goods to market. We’re always on the lookout for how to boost consumers’ senses even further, so the opportunity to create the first-ever Tic Tac inspired by the distinctive taste of Sprite, was too good to miss." he said.

New Production Facility

In November, Ferrero Group announced an investment of $214 million (€206 million) in a new production facility for Kinder Bueno in the US.

The investment will add 200 new jobs and 169,000 square feet to Ferrero's existing manufacturing campus in Bloomington, Illinois.

The new facility, slated to open in 2024, will support the growth of Kinder Bueno, which Ferrero launched in North America in 2019. It has already become the seventh-biggest brand in the category, growing by 26% since 2021.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.