Packaging

How German Supermarkets Are Leading The Way On Sustainability

Sustainability In Retail: Zero-Waste Stores And Their Impact On Consumer Behaviour

For the last several years, a more dedicated interest in sustainable, zero-waste shopping has become a priority for many. How will zero-waste stores pan ou...

Lidl España Introduces Seafood Packaging Made With 80% Recycled Plastic

Lidl España has introduced fish trays made from 80% recycled plastic, as it seeks to utilise 100% recyclable packaging by next year.

