52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Colgate-Palmolive Raises Annual Organic Sales Forecast On Price Hikes

By Reuters
Share this article

Colgate-Palmolive raised its full-year organic sales forecast on Friday, betting on consistent price hikes and steady demand for its pet nutrition products.

The company's shares rose about 2% in premarket trading after it also beat first-quarter revenue and profit expectations.

Like many consumer product makers, Colgate-Palmolive has been raising prices to battle higher raw material, packaging and labor costs resulting from pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Forward Expectations

It has also been bolstering its pet food business, Hill's Pet Nutrition, which comprised 22% of total sales in the reported quarter and has seen resilient demand in the United States and Europe.

The company now expects full-year organic sales growth of 4% to 6%, compared with its prior expectations of 3% to 5% range.

It expects 2023 adjusted profit to grow in the mid-single-digit range, compared with its earlier forecast of low to mid-single-digit growth.

First Quarter

Peer Kimberly-Clark Corp also raised its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, helped by consistent price hikes.

Colgate said sales in its oral care and personal care business in North America rose in the first quarter, but organic sales declined in its home-care segment due to the voluntary recall of its Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners in February.

While that pulled down its total organic volumes by 2%, this was more than offset by a 12% increase in prices.

Colgate-Palmolive's revenue rose over 8% to $4.77 billion in the quarter ended March 31, beating analysts' average estimate of $4.58 billion (€4.15 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

Its adjusted earnings per share of 73 cents also topped analysts' expectations of 70 cents.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Net Sales Growth Of 8.9% In First Quarter
2
A-Brands

Hershey Anticipating Strong Full-Year Revenue
3
A-Brands

Mondelēz Lifts Forecasts On Price Hikes, Firm Demand
4
A-Brands

Kerry Group Reports Double-Digit Sales Growth, Driven By Pricing
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com