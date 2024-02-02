52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Conagra Announces Exclusive Partnership With Dolly Parton For Retail Food Items

By Dayeeta Das
    • Conagra Brands has entered into an exclusive licensing partnership with global icon Dolly Parton for a new range of retail food items.

    The partnership will see the creation of a new line of Dolly Parton food products, including frozen, refrigerated, grocery and snack items inspired by comfort food.

    'Beyond The Baking Aisle'

    "I loved co-creating my Duncan Hines line with Conagra and I'm thrilled we're going well beyond the baking aisle with new items across the store," said Dolly Parton.

    "We're looking to continue to inspire special moments in the kitchen, with some of my family's favourite recipes, and I think people are really going to love them!"

    The move follows the success of Parton's multiyear partnership with Duncan Hines, a subsidiary of Conagra Brands.

    The company started rolling out the new products across the US in January, with an expanded line-up of Duncan Hines' mixes, including Chocolate Cake Mix, Yellow Cake Mix, Cinnamon Crumb Cake Mix, Blueberry Muffin Mix, and Banana Nut Muffin Mix.

    The range will also see the launch of the first single-branded Dolly Parton item, Buttermilk Pancake Mix, marking her entry into the breakfast category.

    The company plans to launch more items in due course, including frozen products.

    An 'Unprecedented Partnership'

    Tom McGough, chief operating officer at Conagra Brands said, "This unprecedented partnership with Dolly Parton gives us an incredible opportunity to further cement Conagra Brands in our established categories, while authentically positioning us for tremendous growth in new ones including Southern cooking and comfort food.

    "We are beyond thrilled to build on the success of our partnership with one of the most beloved and respected women in the world," added Lucy Brady, president of grocery and snacks at Conagra Brands.

    "With our expertise in food, we'll help bring Dolly's vision and favourite recipes to so many tables across America, with delicious new offerings across a wide range of eating occasions."

    Licensing agency IMG facilitated the multi-year, multi-category agreement between Parton and Conagra Brands.

