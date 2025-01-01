52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Grocery

South Africa's SPAR Plans Chain Of Up To 40 High-End Grocery Stores

South Africa's SPAR Plans Chain Of Up To 40 High-End Grocery Stores

Salling Group Agrees To Acquire Rimi Baltic From ICA Gruppen

Salling Group Agrees To Acquire Rimi Baltic From ICA Gruppen

Denmark's Salling Group has agreed to acquire Rimi Baltic from ICA Gruppen for €1.3 billion on a debt-free basis.

UK Grocery Inflation Steady At 3.3% In February 2025: Kantar

Grocery price inflation in the UK remained steady on a year-on-year basis at 3.3% in February 2025, helped by promotional campaigns by retailers, according...

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com