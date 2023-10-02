Nestlé Launches Millet-Based Porridges In India

Nestlé has launched millet-based porridges in India, as the food giant seeks to offer nutritious products made of grains such as millet and sorghum.

The a+ Masala millet porridges, which can be cooked in two minutes, cater to local nutritional needs and tastes, the food giant noted.

The product is made using a blend of locally sourced ingredients, including bajra (pearl millet), barley, vegetables, and a variety of ten spices.

‘Traditional Grains’

Jagdeep Marahar, head of Nestlé’s R&D centre in Manesar, India, commented, “Millets are traditional grains known for their high nutritional value and their potential sustainability benefits.

“We are exploring innovation opportunities with start-ups while partnering with local research institutions to encourage the utilisation of millet in different types of food and beverage products.”

The products were initially developed by a team of Nestlé employees at the company’s R+D Accelerator, located at the research and development centre in Manesar.

The accelerator acts as a regional platform for students, start-ups and employees to go from idea to shop test in a few months by leveraging Nestlé’s food-and-beverage innovation expertise and infrastructure.

Millet Porridge

The a+ Masala millet porridge is available in two variants: tangy tomato and veggie masala.

Both variants are high in fibre, free of preservatives, and contain 30% fewer calories compared to commonly consumed cereal-based breakfast items, Nestlé added.

The porridge SKUs have been endorsed by the Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR).

Earlier this year, the Nestlé R&D centre in India also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Nutrihub-IIMR to develop science and technology for millet manufacturing, substantiate the nutrition and health benefits of millets in different products, and explore regenerative agriculture practices.

Moreover, the initiative aims to support local start-ups that are working in millet innovation.