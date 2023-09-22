52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Coty Moves Ahead With Paris Stock Listing Plans: Report

By Reuters
Share this article

CoverGirl cosmetics parent Coty is moving forward with its plan to list on the Paris Stock Exchange which could take place as soon as the coming weeks, Bloomberg News has reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company has brought on BNP Paribas and Citigroup to work on the deal and is considering raising fresh capital from the listing, the report said.

Coty is aiming to formally announce details of the plans as soon as the next few days and a listing could follow shortly afterward, according to the report.

Coty declined to comment on the report.

The cosmetics and fragrance maker said in May it would explore a listing on the Paris Stock Exchange in a bid to bolster its presence in Europe and tap into new investors in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sales Forecast

Earlier this week, the company raised its annual core sales forecast boosted by higher prices and strong demand, particularly in its high-end segment that houses cosmetics and fragrances from brands such as Hugo Boss, Gucci and Burberry.

Even though inflation has dented sales of higher-margin goods, the beauty industry has seen a boost from people prioritising spending on smaller luxuries like makeup and perfume, keeping the post-pandemic rebound alive.

Coty now expects fiscal 2024 core like-for-like (LFL) sales growth between 8% and 10%, up from its earlier outlook of LFL growth being at the top end of its target range of 6% to 8%.

However, in August, the company forecast annual profit below Wall Street estimates, on a likely hit from steeper input expenses in the first half of the year and said it would raise product prices as it battles higher costs and a strong dollar.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Unilever Revives Attempt To Sell Some Non-Core Brands: Reports
2
A-Brands

Nestlé Health Science CEO Greg Behar Steps Down, Anna Mohl Named Successor
3
A-Brands

Consumer Goods Firms' Pricing Woes May Spread Beyond France
4
A-Brands

Cheerios Maker General Mills Beats Quarterly Sales, Profit Estimates
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com