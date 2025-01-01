52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Cosmetics

Estée Lauder Names Insider de La Faverie As New CEO To Kickstart Turnaround

L’Oréal Sees First-Quarter Sales Up On Strong Mass Market Demand

L’Oréal Sees First-Quarter Sales Up On Strong Mass Market Demand

L’Oréal reported a 9.4% rise in first quarter sales on a like-for-like basis, beating expectations and easing concerns about a slowdown in the...

Germany's Douglas Shares Fall Below IPO Guidance Price At Frankfurt Debut

Shares in German perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas fell 6.8% from their IPO price on the first day of trading, opening at €25.50 each.

