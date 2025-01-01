Coty
Coty Forecasts Downbeat Annual Profit As Goods, Labour Costs Bite
CoverGirl parent Coty has forecast annual profit below Wall Street expectations, hurt by steeper input expenses, even as the company raised product prices...
Coty Agrees To Sell 3.6% Of Its Stake In Wella
CoverGirl cosmetics maker Coty has announced that it has agreed to sell a portion of its stake in professional beauty business Wella to investment firm, IG...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com