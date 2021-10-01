ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Coty To Sell 9% Stake In Wella To Majority Owner KKR

Published on Oct 1 2021 1:25 PM in A-Brands tagged: cosmetics / Coty / KKR &amp; Co / Wella

Coty To Sell 9% Stake In Wella To Majority Owner KKR

Coty Inc said on Friday it would swap around 9% of its stake in professional beauty business Wella with KKR & Co Inc for some of the cosmetic maker's shares the US buyout firm owns, valuing the deal at $426.5 million.

The deal cuts Coty's stake in Wella to around 30.6%, valued at about $1.38 billion. The CoverGirl cosmetics maker sold a 60% stake to KKR for about $2.5 billion in December last year, with its remaining 40% stake valued at $1.3 billion at the time.

Coty said the value of Wella has increased since the closing of the majority stake sale, as reopening of salons across the globe has sparked a recovery in the business.

Capital Structure

The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of Coty's fiscal 2022, will also help the Gucci fragrance maker simplify its capital structure and save $52 million annually, while also boosting its profits.

KKR's ownership in the Hugo Boss fragrance maker would reduce to the equivalent of about 45 million Coty Class A shares, representing a stake of about 5.2%.

Advertisement

In August, Coty Inc said it expects to post full-year sales growth for the first time in at least three years, as people splurge on fragrances and cosmetics following the easing of coronavirus curbs.

The company reported reported a third-quarter revenue decline of 3.3%, as sales of its beauty products were pressured by COVID-19 lockdowns. Restrictions in certain parts of Europe, including UK and France, imposed to curb surging virus cases hampered demand for the company's products, including Rimmel lipsticks.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Unilever Joins Global Cosmetics Coalition

Unilever Joins Global Cosmetics Coalition
Coty Bets On Fragrances For Return To Sales Growth

Coty Bets On Fragrances For Return To Sales Growth
Estée Lauder Beats Sales Estimates As Demand For Makeup Rebounds

Estée Lauder Beats Sales Estimates As Demand For Makeup Rebounds
L'Oréal Creates New 'Europe Zone' In Structure Reorganisation

L'Oréal Creates New 'Europe Zone' In Structure Reorganisation
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Nomad Foods Closes Acquisition Of Fortenova Frozen Fri, 1 Oct 2021

Nomad Foods Closes Acquisition Of Fortenova Frozen
Unilever Launches Positive Beauty Growth Platform Thu, 30 Sep 2021

Unilever Launches Positive Beauty Growth Platform
Advent-Owned Haircare Firm Olaplex Valued At $13.6bn In Upsized IPO Thu, 30 Sep 2021

Advent-Owned Haircare Firm Olaplex Valued At $13.6bn In Upsized IPO
BAT Launches Innovation Hub In Italy Wed, 29 Sep 2021

BAT Launches Innovation Hub In Italy
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN