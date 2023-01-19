Subscribe Login
A-Brands

Danone Appoints Three New Deputy CEOs

Share this article

Food giant Danone has announced the appointment of three new group deputy chief executives who will report to CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique.

Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta is named the new group deputy CEO, CEO international and EVP specialised nutrition, waters, global marketing and digital.

Shane Grant, who currently holds the position of CEO North America, was appointed group deputy CEO, as well as CEO Americas and EVP dairy, plant-based and global sales.

Juergen Esser, Danone's current EVP finance, technology and data, was appointed group deputy CEO in charge of finance, technology and data.

The appointments will be effective as of 1 February, Danone said.

'Proven Expertise And Leadership'

Commenting on the appointments, de Saint-Affrique said, "The appointment of three group deputy CEOs with proven expertise and leadership will enable us to further enhance our excellence in execution and better elevate our capabilities and category expertise across the company.

This new leadership set-up will lead to faster and better decision-making, greater speed of execution and better connectivity in the path towards sustainable and profitable growth."

Other Management Changes

Elsewhere, Danone announced that Nigyar Makhmudova, EVP chief growth officer, and Floris Wesseling, Europe zone president and members of the executive committee, have decided to leave the company to pursue other professional interests.

The company has appointed Pablo Perversi as Wesseling's successor and member of the executive committee.

He will report to Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta and has previously held several senior roles including chief innovation, sustainability and quality officer at Barry Callebaut.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

P&G Raises Sales Forecast On Price Hikes, Sees Pressure On Profit
2
A-Brands

Demand For Water-Based Drinks Up Despite Inflation, IRI Report Finds
3
A-Brands

Premier Foods To Shut Manufacturing Site, Sees Sales Rise
4
A-Brands

Dr. Schär Names Hannes Berger As New CEO
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com