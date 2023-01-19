Danone Appoints Three New Deputy CEOs

Food giant Danone has announced the appointment of three new group deputy chief executives who will report to CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique.

Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta is named the new group deputy CEO, CEO international and EVP specialised nutrition, waters, global marketing and digital.

Shane Grant, who currently holds the position of CEO North America, was appointed group deputy CEO, as well as CEO Americas and EVP dairy, plant-based and global sales.

Juergen Esser, Danone's current EVP finance, technology and data, was appointed group deputy CEO in charge of finance, technology and data.

The appointments will be effective as of 1 February, Danone said.

'Proven Expertise And Leadership'

Commenting on the appointments, de Saint-Affrique said, "The appointment of three group deputy CEOs with proven expertise and leadership will enable us to further enhance our excellence in execution and better elevate our capabilities and category expertise across the company.

This new leadership set-up will lead to faster and better decision-making, greater speed of execution and better connectivity in the path towards sustainable and profitable growth."

Other Management Changes

Elsewhere, Danone announced that Nigyar Makhmudova, EVP chief growth officer, and Floris Wesseling, Europe zone president and members of the executive committee, have decided to leave the company to pursue other professional interests.

The company has appointed Pablo Perversi as Wesseling's successor and member of the executive committee.

He will report to Véronique Penchienati-Bosetta and has previously held several senior roles including chief innovation, sustainability and quality officer at Barry Callebaut.

