SIAL Paris To Host An ‘Exceptional Edition’ In 2024

For 60 years, SIAL Paris has been uniting professionals from around the globe to discuss matters related to food.

True to its DNA, SIAL has always been a place for meetings and exchanges, a fair where sharing, enjoyment and energy serve the business world – and this will be particularly evident in 2024, with a special programme lined up to make SIAL Paris an even more vibrant event.

SIAL Summits

For the first time, SIAL Paris is organising Summits – a format that goes beyond inspiration and offers forward-looking content delivered by internationally renowned speakers.

Topics including Africa, deeptech, AI, supply chain, and CSR will be explored during these summits to enable attendees to understand their immediate impact and contemplate concrete solutions for future challenges.

SIAL For Change

The SIAL for Change competition, unveiled on the occasion of SIAL Paris's 60th anniversary, seeks to bring out the leading strategies on topics related to CSR, initiate collective movement, and promote a positive vision of change.

As well as products and innovations, this award explores the overall approaches of exhibitors, who will need to demonstrate their commitment through a dedicated application file, available on the SIAL Paris website.

The best business initiatives will be rewarded at the exhibition during a ceremony, and featured in a dedicated tour.

SIAL Innovation

SIAL Innovation is a global observatory of food innovation offered in partnership with Protéines XTC, which analyses several thousand applications submitted by the exhibitors of the show every two years.

SIAL rewards the best innovations through around twenty thematic trophies, awarded by sector, such as dairy products, seafood, frozen foods and foodservice, among others, as well as special prizes.

As a trendsetter, SIAL Paris offers its visitors a unique window into the future of global food through a dedicated area at the show that showcases products selected by SIAL Innovation.

The 2024 edition will be marked by four new special awards – a 60th Anniversary Award that will reward the best innovation among all the winners of the contest since its inception; a Top 3 Countries Award with the podium of nations that have proposed the most innovative products; an Africa Award; and a Concept Award for early-stage innovations.

The highly anticipated SIAL Innovation Grand Prizes – Bronze, Silver, and Gold will be unveiled during the trophy presentation ceremony. This will take place on 19 October 2024 at the SIAL Talks stage.

For the first time, visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to taste products from the SIAL Innovation selection in a new space: SIAL Taste.

For more information, visit SIAL Paris Innovation.

SIAL Startup: Bigger Than Ever!

After a successful first edition in 2022, SIAL Startup is scaling up with an expanded space to welcome the young shoots of the global foodtech that are redesigning the future of our plates.

SIAL Paris will offer startups the opportunity to pitch their project on the SIAL Pitch stage, at the heart of SIAL Startup.

This article was written in partnership with SIAL Paris.