52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Danone Confident About 2024 Sales After Stellar Full-Year

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Danone Confident About 2024 Sales After Stellar Full-Year

French food group Danone said it was starting this year with confidence after it delivered 2023 sales growth at the top end of its forecast, and improved its profit margin as higher prices offset lower volumes.

"Building on the positive momentum of 2023, we are starting this financial year with confidence in our Renew strategy," CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique (pictured) said in a statement.

Amid encouraging signs at the world's largest yoghurt maker, Saint-Affrique cited the "visible progress" of the Essential Dairy and Plant-based (EDP) business in Europe and group sales volumes that turned positive in the fourth quarter as pricing eased.

Mid-Term Ambition

For 2024, Danone said its forecast was in line with its mid-term ambition of like-for-like sales growth of 3%-5%, with a moderate improvement in recurring operating margin.

The consumer goods giant, owning brands including Evian and Badoit water and Activia yoghurt, reported 2023 sales of €27.619 billion, a like-for-like rise of 7%, at the top end of its 6% to 7% sales growth guidance and in line with analysts expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The food group's operating margin for full year 2023 rose to 12.6% of sales from 12.2% in 2022, compared with average analysts' estimates of 12.5%.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, sales grew 5.1%, slightly above market estimates of 5%, with contribution from all its three businesses - EDP, Specialised Nutrition and Waters.

Price Increases

Danone, like its rivals Nestlé and Unilever, has increased prices to cope with higher commodities and supply chain costs.

But this has raised concerns that companies were pushing prices too far, amid a cost of living crisis that is seeing retailers' private label brands stealing market share.

With record cash flow of €2.6 billion in 2023, Danone said it would give a 5% dividend hike to €2.10.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Nestlé Misses Full-Year Organic Sales Estimates As Price Hikes Deter Shoppers
Nestl&eacute; Misses Full-Year Organic Sales Estimates As Price Hikes Deter Shoppers
2
A-Brands

Campbell Appoints Anthony Kyles As Chief Customer Officer Of Meals And Beverages Unit
Campbell Appoints Anthony Kyles As Chief Customer Officer Of Meals And Beverages Unit
3
A-Brands

Coffee Group JDE Peet's Posts Surprise Growth In 2023 Operating Profit
Coffee Group JDE Peet's Posts Surprise Growth In 2023 Operating Profit
4
A-Brands

Tate & Lyle Sees Lower Annual Revenue On Softer Demand
Tate &amp; Lyle Sees Lower Annual Revenue On Softer Demand
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com