Danone Likely To Cut 120 Jobs In Belgium

Published on Jun 1 2021 1:29 PM in A-Brands tagged: Dairy / Belgium / Danone / Transformation Plan

French food group Danone is set to carry out an organisational restructuring, which will result in the potential loss of 120 office jobs in Belgium, according to a media report.

This most recent development follows an announcement made by the company in November 2020 related to cutting costs, trimming product ranges and reorganising the business for a post-COVID world.

Organisational Restructuring

The international food group plans to restructure its subsidiaries Alpro, Danone dairy and vegetable, Danone Waters, and Nutricia.

According to the current plans, approximately 120 office functions will become redundant in Belgium by the end of 2022.

However, the company's production sites at Rotselaar and Wevelgem in the country are expected to be unaffected by the restructuring.

The group has said that both sites play a crucial role in the planned adjustments, with the company previously investing €180 million in the two sites.

Transformation Plan

With the 'Local First' transformation plan, the dairy producer wants to continue to support growth across Belgium.

Central to the group's plan and future as a business is an increased emphasis on responding quickly to consumer needs and investing in innovations to achieve sustainable growth.

The restructuring will imapct the Alpro sites in Belgium the most, as Alpro will be further integrated into Danone.

Across the rest of the world, the company is likely to cut around 1,850 office jobs.

Currently, Danone employs over 100,000 employees and is present in 120 markets globally.

Recently, the French food group announced the appointment of outgoing Barry Callebaut boss Antoine de Saint-Affrique as its new chief executive to lead a turnaround.

Saint-Affrique had announced on 22 April he was stepping down as CEO of Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut at the end of August, fuelling speculation he could be headed for the top job at Danone..

