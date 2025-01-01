52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Barry Callebaut

Chocolate Maker Barry Callebaut Halts Production At Mexico Plant

Ivory Coast Cocoa Regulator Suspends Bean Purchases In June, Sources Say

Ivory Coast's cocoa regulator has suspended purchase and export of cocoa beans for the month of June, sources said.

Barry Callebaut Reports Revenue, Volume Growth In A 'Challenging' First Half

Chocolate maker Barry Callebaut reported a 0.7% increase in sales volumes, to 1.1 million tonnes, in the first six months of its 2023/24 financial year.

