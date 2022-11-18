Danone To Drive Energy Efficiency With New Programme

French food group Danone has announced the launch of Re-Fuel Danone, a new global energy excellence programme, as it seeks to drive efforts towards improving energy efficiency across its operations.

The programme will see the company transform the energy footprint of its sites at a global level and make its operations more agile, energy and cost-efficient, resilient and sustainable.

Danone added that it would harness digital innovation and its existing engineering expertise to drive energy efficiency and accelerate its decarbonisation journey.

Other measures include the expansion of partnerships with local renewable energy providers to boost energy resilience and create shared value in the communities where it operates.

Energy Footprint Transformation

Vikram Agarwal, chief operations officer at Danone, commented, "Energy is a massive contributor to how we make our category-leading products, but it also has an environmental impact. That’s why we are transforming the energy footprint of our sites globally through this Energy Excellence Programme.

"We will do this under three pillars – energy efficiency, investing in more energy-efficient process technology, and up weighting renewable energy sources. It will make us more sustainable, more agile, more cost efficient and more resilient, it also adds to how we deliver for our customers and consumers and helps us reconnect performance and purpose, so marks further progress on our strategy to Renew Danone."

Re-Fuel Danone

As part of the Re-Fuel Danone programme, the company aims to improve energy efficiency by 30% by 2025.

It plans to significantly increase the use of renewable energy, such as biogas, biomass, solar and hydrogen.

It will meet 100% of electricity requirements from renewable sources and half of all energy will be sourced from renewable resources by 2030.

By 2030, it also seeks to reduce the company’s scope 1 & 2 emissions by a minimum of 42%.

