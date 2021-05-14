Delta Q Expands Origens Specialty Coffee Range

Published on May 14 2021 11:29 AM in A-Brands tagged: Coffee / Portugal / Beverage / Delta Q / World News

Portuguese roasted coffee brand Delta Q has expanded its Origens specialty coffee range with six new options.

It is sourced from leading coffee-producing countries - Colombia, Jamaica, East Timor, Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania.

The Origens range is available at stores in Portugal, Delta Q shops and the brand's online shop for €3.99.

The Range

Delta Q Ethiopia (intensity 7) is one of the world's most prestigious Arabica varieties, making for an extremely aromatic espresso with a mildly floral flavour.

Delta Q Timor (intensity 7) comes from a rare lot of beans, slowly dried in the sun for a balanced espresso with a smooth texture and aroma of chocolate.

Originating from the fertile volcanic soils of Kenya, at altitudes of between 1,500 and 2,000 metres, Delta Q Kenya (intensity 8) is appreciated for its critical, berry-like aroma, pronounced acidity and intense flavour.

Hailing from the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, Delta Q Tanzania (intensity 8) features a penetrating acidity and an intense, fruity aroma, resulting in an espresso with a consistent body.

Delta Q Colombia (intensity 8) is a 100% Colombian coffee, rich, full-bodied and sweet, with floral and chocolate aromas.

Grown in Jamaica's warm climate and harvested in the rainforests, Delta Q Jamaica (intensity 8) gives rise to a full-bodied and creamy espresso, with notes of cocoa, vanilla, almonds, and remarkable smoothness.

To promote the launch, Delta Q launched an advertising campaign on social networks and its blog with exclusive content, such as recipes of typical dishes, Spotify playlists and articles on the history and culture of each country.

