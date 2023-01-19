Dr. Schär Names Hannes Berger As New CEO

Gluten-free food maker Dr. Schär has announced that it has appointed Hannes Berger as its new chief executive officer.

He assumed his new role this year, succeeding former top boss Philipp Schoeller.

Berger will be responsible for accelerating the growth of the business globally.

Ulrich Ladurner, chair of Dr. Schär said, "With the appointment of Hannes Berger, we want to continue on the growth path that has seen us play a leading role in recent years."

"Always keeping a focus on innovation, which is the driver that will allow us to expand our business, reaching out into new territories and new nutritional categories."

A Company Veteran

Berger is a company veteran, who previously held key positions in Dr. Schär for almost twenty years and served as a member of the board of directors.

He has extensive knowledge of the company and its achievements over the past five years in the US market as well as in South America, the UK and Ireland.

Under his leadership in the capacity of CEO and president of the North American market, the division saw sales grow by more than double.

This growth was supported by investment in the extension of local production sites.

Commenting on his new role, Berger said, "I am looking forward to working with the team to achieve the growth targets we have set for ourselves, taking on all the challenges and opportunities of an ever-evolving market."

Dr. Schär caters to people with specific nutritional needs and offers a range of gluten-free products in more than 100 countries.

The company, with 18 sites in 11 countries and more than 1,500 employees, hopes to generate revenue of more than €500 million this year.

