Erwin Wunnekink Steps Down As Board Chair Of Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina

Published on Sep 23 2021 12:25 PM in A-Brands tagged: FrieslandCampina / Erwin Wunnekink

Erwin Wunnekink has stepped down from the role of chair and member of the board of Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A. and the supervisory board of Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Wunnekink announced his decision during the central district meeting.

Vice chair, Sandra Addink-Berendsen, will take over the responsibilities as board chair until the cooperative board appoints a new chair.

'In The Interest Of The Cooperative'

Commenting on his decision, Wunnekink said, “I have decided to step down in the interest of the cooperative. There is a lot of unrest in our cooperative and the sector. Particularly in these times, we need unity and decisiveness.

“With my decision to step down, I want to contribute to improving support for, and restoring confidence in, the board. We must turn our focus outside and face the major challenges that lie ahead of us and dare to tackle them together.”

A 'strong headwind' in its infant nutrition business, particularly in Asia, has impacted revenues and profits at dairy giant FrieslandCampina in the first half of its financial year.

Wunnekink succeeded Frans Keurentjes as chair on 16 June 2021. He had been a member of the cooperative board and the supervisory board since December 2009 and served as vice-chair of both bodies since December 2016.

The dutch dairy giant is celebrating 150 years of operations this year and to mark the occasion, the company raised the anniversary flag at all its production locations around the world. [Pic Courtesy: Harry Meijer]

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

