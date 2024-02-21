52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Fresh Produce

FrieslandCampina's FY 2023 Performance Dented By Market Conditions, Restructuring Costs

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
FrieslandCampina's FY 2023 Performance Dented By Market Conditions, Restructuring Costs

Dutch dairy giant FrieslandCampina saw a 'difficult' 2023 with its annual results impacted by unfavourable market conditions and one-off restructuring costs.

FrieslandCampina reported a 7.1% decline in revenue in its full-year 2023 to €13.1 billion from €14.1 billion in the previous financial year.

The company attributed this decline to unfavourable currency translation effects, sale of a part of its German consumer activities, and declining volumes in consumer markets, in particular, due to high inflation.

Operating profit for the financial year declined 84.1% to €75 million, from €471 million in 2022.

FrieslandCampina added that it invested €568 million in advertising and promotions in 2023, compared to €601 million in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

One-off restructuring costs for the implementation of its Expedition 2030 strategy amounted to €136 million, while other one-off costs and higher financing charges resulted in a negative net result of €149 million.

'Disappointing Results'

Jan Derck van Karnebeek, CEO Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. stated, “2023 was a difficult year for FrieslandCampina. Business results, particularly with respect to our global consumer dairy and trading activities, were severely under pressure. By contrast, the specialised nutrition and ingredients business groups had a good year, although this was insufficient to compensate for the disappointing results of the other two business groups.

“The disappointing operating profit, combined with one-off costs and higher financing charges, resulted in a negative net result for 2023. As a result, we are not providing a supplementary cash payment to our member dairy farmers. This is disappointing, all the more so given the increased costs for our members and costs for efforts to further increase sustainability at farms.”

Annual Highlights

In 2023, the total volume of supplied member milk decreased by 1.4% year on year to 9,369 million kilogrammes, due to a decrease in the number of member dairy farms, from 9,927 to 9,417.

ADVERTISEMENT

The milk price received by FrieslandCampina's member dairy farmers last year was €48.08 per 100 kilogrammes of milk, down 16.2% compared with 2022, when it paid €57.35 per 100 kilogrammes of milk.

The dairy giant saw a 9.4% decline in greenhouse gas emissions from production and milk transport during the year.

Outlook 2024

FrieslandCampina expects milk production to continue to be under pressure in key dairy exporting regions in 2024.

It expects an increase in the costs for raw materials, packaging materials and transportation due to conflicts and geopolitical instability in various parts of the world.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Fresh Produce

Greenyard Reports Double-Digit Sales Growth In Third Quarter
Greenyard Reports Double-Digit Sales Growth In Third Quarter
2
Fresh Produce

Arla Reports Flat Full-Year Revenue Amid ‘Tough Market Conditions’
Arla Reports Flat Full-Year Revenue Amid &lsquo;Tough Market Conditions&rsquo;
3
Fresh Produce

Valio Secures Funding Of €10m For RDI Project On Sustainable Food System
Valio Secures Funding Of &euro;10m For RDI Project On Sustainable Food System
4
Fresh Produce

Mowi Reports 'Record' Revenue And Harvest Volume In FY 2023
Mowi Reports 'Record' Revenue And Harvest Volume In FY 2023

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com