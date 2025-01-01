52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

FrieslandCampina

Unilever Explores Sale Of Some Dutch Brands As Part Of Turnaround Plan

Unilever Explores Sale Of Some Dutch Brands As Part Of Turnaround Plan

FrieslandCampina To Cut Over 1,800 Jobs As Part Of Cost Savings Plan

FrieslandCampina To Cut Over 1,800 Jobs As Part Of Cost Savings Plan

Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina plans to cut over 1,800 jobs across the organisation over the next two years as part of its cost savings plans.

FrieslandCampina Teams Up With Hochwald For More Efficient Milk Collection

Dairy giants FrieslandCampina and Hochwald have joined forces to ensure a more sustainable and cost-effective milk collection process.

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com