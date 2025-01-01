FrieslandCampina
FrieslandCampina To Cut Over 1,800 Jobs As Part Of Cost Savings Plan
Dutch dairy cooperative FrieslandCampina plans to cut over 1,800 jobs across the organisation over the next two years as part of its cost savings plans.
FrieslandCampina Teams Up With Hochwald For More Efficient Milk Collection
Dairy giants FrieslandCampina and Hochwald have joined forces to ensure a more sustainable and cost-effective milk collection process.
ESM
