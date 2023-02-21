52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
A-Brands

Ferrero International Reports 10% Turnover Growth In 2023

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Ferrero International S.A., the parent company of Ferrero Group, has reported a turnover of €14 billion for the financial year ended 31 August 2022, registering an annual increase of 10.4%.

Ferrero's home market of Italy accounted for sales of €1.6 billion in this period, up 6.6% year-on-year.

The confectionery group highlighted that it managed to achieve growth in the fiscal year 2021/2022 despite ‘a challenging economic and geopolitical environment.’

The company's iconic brands, such as Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Kinder Bueno and Kinder Joy, achieved net sales growth, driven by good performance in the US and Italian markets, it noted, while its market shares consolidated in most of the regions.

Fulfil Acquisition

Last June, the Ferrero Group finalised the acquisition of vitamin and protein bar company Fulfil Nutrition, as part of its strategy to expand in the 'better-for-you' market segment.

Fulfil Nutrition has direct sales in the UK and a distribution network in Ireland, as well as other European and Asia Pacific markets.

The results do not include several recent acquisitions, such as US ice cream manufacturer Wells Enterprises and Italian frozen bakery producer Fresystem.

Increased Investment

The Ferrero Group continued to increase investments in its iconic brands and strengthen its internal R&D processes.

The company expanded its production capacity during the financial year, investing €830 million, mainly in property, plant and equipment (€733 million), for its facilities in Italy, the USA, Germany and Poland.

Ferrero International operates 109 companies and 32 manufacturing plants worldwide, selling directly and via distributors in over 170 countries.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Consumer Goods Makers Weigh Bets On Buyer Strength
2
A-Brands

Costa Coffee Names Philippe Schaillee As New CEO
3
A-Brands

Thai Union Sees Sales Growth Of 10.3% In FY 2022
4
A-Brands

Nestlé Proposes Two New Independent Members For Board Of Directors
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com