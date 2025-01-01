Acquisition
Family Behind Japan's Seven & i Pulls $58bn Management Buyout Bid
The founding Ito family of Japan's Seven & i Holdings has failed to secure financing for a $58 billion management buyout.
Just Eat Takeaway Set For €4.1bn Prosus Acquisition; Meets FY 2024 Targets
Prosus has agreed to acquire Just Eat Takeaway.com for €4.1 billion after the food delivery firm met its 2024 guidance, including 2% GTV growth.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com