Acquisition

Couche-Tard Rejects Seven & i's Antitrust Concerns Over $47-bn Takeover Bid

Family Behind Japan's Seven & i Pulls $58bn Management Buyout Bid

The founding Ito family of Japan's Seven & i Holdings has failed to secure financing for a $58 billion management buyout.

Just Eat Takeaway Set For €4.1bn Prosus Acquisition; Meets FY 2024 Targets

Prosus has agreed to acquire Just Eat Takeaway.com for €4.1 billion after the food delivery firm met its 2024 guidance, including 2% GTV growth.

