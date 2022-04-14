Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

France's Avril To Expand Sunflower Crushing Capacity

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

French oilseed group Avril said it plans to build additional sunflower seed crushing capacity to cut its reliance on imports, as the war in Ukraine reduced shipments of sunflower oil and meal from the European Union's main suppliers.

Russia and Ukraine together account for about 80% of global exports of sunflower oil.

The decision to boost production had been taken before tensions in the Black Sea region mounted but plans were accelerated recently, Avril chief executive Jean-Philippe Puig said.

Created by French oilseed and protein crop growers, Avril is France's largest biodiesel and animal nutrition maker and a leader in cooking oil and plant-based chemical products.

Sunflower Crushing

The group aims to crush 1.1 million tonnes of sunflower per year within two years, from about 700,000 tonnes currently. By then French farmers are expected to have raised the area sown with the yellow oilseed by 30% from 2021 to 900,000 hectares.

"After that France will not be far from being balanced in sunflower oil," Puig said.

Compared to maize, which is sown at around the same point in spring, sunflower seeds use less water and less fertiliser - of which the price has rocketed in the past year - and has lower drying costs, Avril Chairman Arnaud Rousseau said.

Climate change has also allowed the crop to be grown further north, attracting more farmers, he added.

Meanwhile the group is confident it will be able to supply all its clients with sunflower-based cooking oil as it sources the oilseed entirely in France.

Annual Performance

Avril reported a 155% rise in net profit in 2021 to €150 million ($163.3 million), helped by capital gains, and a 46% rise in full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to €356 million.

The group's sales grew 19% to €6.9 billion last year, with about 90% of the rise due to an increase in commodities prices.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Nestlé Acquires Majority Stake In Spice Maker Ankerkraut
2
A-Brands

Beiersdorf Stops Investments In Russia
3
A-Brands

La Doria: A Range Of Authentic Products From Italy
4
A-Brands

Barry Callebaut Extends Supply Agreement With Grupo Bimbo
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com