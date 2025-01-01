Imports
France's Danone Cuts Out Brazilian Soy Ahead Of Tough New EU Rules
Danone has stopped sourcing soy from Brazil and now buys from countries in Asia, its finance chief told Reuters, ahead of a European Union rule requiring c...
Tereos Warns Of Weaker Results As EU Sugar Prices Plummet
A bigger-than-expected fall in European sugar prices in recent months will weigh on the results of Tereos in the second half.
