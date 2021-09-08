FrieslandCampina Brings Friso Back On The Dutch Market

Published on Sep 8 2021 6:58 AM in A-Brands tagged: Netherlands / FrieslandCampina / Infant Nutrition / World News / Friso

Dutch dairy giant FrieslandCampina has announced that its infant nutrition brand Friso will be available in the Netherlands again through online retailer Bol.com and Friso.nl.

The online offering in the Netherlands includes Frisolac 1, Friso 2, and Friso 3.

The move is an ‘important development’ for the brand as Friso is very popular among parents in Asia owing to its Dutch origin and quality.

The product went off the shelves seven years ago, the company added.

After being owned by another company for a short time, FrieslandCampina bought the Friso Dutch brand rights in 2014.

The rights were repurchased under the condition that the company would only sell through pharmacies and not participate in any promotion or media outreach for seven years.

Friso: 'Premium Quality' Product

President of FrieslandCampina specialised nutrition, Berndt Kodden, said, “With our 150 years of Dutch dairy expertise, we know what is important for small children.

“Friso stands for premium quality from grass to glass. That is something we simply cannot withhold from the Dutch market.”

The re-introduction of Friso in the Netherlands is supported by a campaign entitled ’You don’t grow up overnight.’

It is based on the theme that growing up comes with trial and error and features small children nurturing their dreams of becoming a manager, influencer, or food critic, when they grow up.

Friso is one of FrieslandCampina’s biggest brands, and its products are sold in more than 25 countries.

It offers products for different age categories, such as infants, babies and young children.

FrieslandCampina's revenues and profits were impacted in the first half of the financial year due to a 'strong headwind' in its infant nutrition business, particularly Asia.

