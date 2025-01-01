Netherlands
Jumbo Rolls Out 'Oxygen' Trucks for Deliveries In Amsterdam
Dutch retailer Jumbo has introduced a fleet of 'Oxygen' zero-emission electric trucks for deliveries to Jumbo stores in Amsterdam.
Greater Innovation Needed To Navigate Challenging Dutch Landscape, Notes Rabobank
More innovation is needed in the Dutch food industry if it is to successfully navigate current market challenges, Rabobank has said.
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com