52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Netherlands

Unilever Sells 100-Year-Old Brands

Unilever Sells 100-Year-Old Brands

Jumbo Rolls Out 'Oxygen' Trucks for Deliveries In Amsterdam

Jumbo Rolls Out 'Oxygen' Trucks for Deliveries In Amsterdam

Dutch retailer Jumbo has introduced a fleet of 'Oxygen' zero-emission electric trucks for deliveries to Jumbo stores in Amsterdam.

Greater Innovation Needed To Navigate Challenging Dutch Landscape, Notes Rabobank

More innovation is needed in the Dutch food industry if it is to successfully navigate current market challenges, Rabobank has said.

Advertisement
Next
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com