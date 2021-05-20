ESM Magazine

FrieslandCampina To Offload Nutrifeed Animal Nutrition Business

Published on May 20 2021

Dutch dairy giant FrieslandCampina has announced plans to sell its Nutrifeed animal nutrition business to Denkavit.

The proposed acquisition is subject to customary conditions, and both companies have decided not to disclose the financial details of the deal.

The two companies will enter into an agreement on the supply of dairy by-streams to the animal nutrition industry.

A Strong Player

Herman Ermens, president of FrieslandCampina Ingredients, said, “In Denkavit, we have found a strong player with international growth ambitions for our animal nutrition business. Denkavit offers us a good opportunity to create added value for our dairy by-streams.

“In December 2020, FrieslandCampina decided to fully focus its ingredients business for its customers on high-quality ingredient solutions for consumers in all life stages. As part of Denkavit, an international player with a strong focus on young animal nutrition, Nutrifeed will have better opportunities to achieve its growth ambitions.”

FrieslandCampina added that the 70 employees who work for the Nutrifeed animal nutrition business would join Denkavit.

The company has informed employees and trade unions about the proposed decision to offload the business.

The transaction is expected to close by mid-2021.

In March, the company signed a  joint venture with Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty) to focus on cheese exports to Africa and the Middle East and will see the duo export and sell affordable cheese propositions from Egypt to markets in Africa and the Middle East.

