From Probiotics To Nut Butters, Besana Offers Healthy And Tasty Nuts

People are always looking for healthier products but aren’t willing to give up on taste. Nuts and dried fruit offer the perfect response to this recent market trend because they are rich in beneficial nutrients, and at the same time, tasty and inviting.

Besana, a leader in the nuts and dried fruit industry, anticipates emerging trends and offers highly innovative products capable of winning over consumers on the lookout for a balanced diet.

Thanks to the integration between its R&D team and that of Importaco group, which Besana has become part of since 2020, an innovative line with the application of probiotics in nuts has recently been developed.

This discovery made it possible for the company to bring to PLMA a new range of nuts enriched with natural probiotics derived from their own probiotic bacteria.

The research, carried out by experts from the University of Valencia, strengthens the position of the group, which is at the forefront in the scientific field and involved in the making of functional products in the interest of consumer health.

Meanwhile, in the Besana product range, its 100% nut butter with high nutritional value is gaining great success. The company is also adding new crunchy textures to the product.

In the healthy food section, the company is working with Importaco on developing healthier gourmet products, such as veggie-coated nuts that are toasted and not fried – unlike what normally happens – and enriched with vegetable flavours such as carrots and beetroot.

At the forefront in the research and development of new proposals, Besana is also working on sensory combinations with high-quality ingredients from the Italian culinary tradition in order to add new flavours to its already extensive range.

Many interesting novelties are coming for the upcoming festivities, such as Christmas and Ramadan.

