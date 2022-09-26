Evguenia Stoichkova Named President Of Coca‑Cola Global Ventures

The Coca‑Cola Company has announced the appointment of Evguenia Stoichkova as the president of its Global Ventures unit that focuses on scaling acquisitions and brands.

She will step into her new role on 1 January 2023, and will report to president and chief financial officer, John Murphy.

The cola giant's Global Ventures arm houses several brands, including Costa Coffee, Monster Beverage Corp and Innocent juice, among others.

Elsewhere, Sedef Salingan Sahin will succeeded Stoichkova as president of the Eurasia and Middle East operating unit on 1 January 2023, reporting to chairman and chief executive James Quincey.

Sahin currently serves as the president of the nutrition, juice, dairy and plant category.

An Experienced Professional

Stoichkova is an experienced professional, currently serving as the president of the company’s Eurasia and Middle East operating unit.

Between 2017 to 2020, she was the president of Coca‑Cola’s former Turkey, Caucasus and Central Asia business unit.

Stoichkova joined Coca-Cola Bulgaria in 2004 as franchise country manager and became marketing manager for sparkling soft drinks in the Adriatic and Balkans business unit in 2007.

In 2008, she was named area marketing manager in Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Macedonia before becoming brand director for still beverages for South Eastern Europe in 2009.

From 2013 to 2017, Stoichkova served as franchise general manager for Italy and Albania and was the franchise operations director for Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Albania between 2010 to 2013.

Stoichkova began her career with Danone in 1994 and led Danone marketing in Bulgaria from 2000 to 2004.

