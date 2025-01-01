52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Romania

Romania’s AuGust Eyes Purchase Of 87 Stores From Ahold Delhaize

Carrefour Romania Partners With Bringo For Packaging Collection Service

Carrefour Romania has joined forces with Bringo, a Romanian grocery delivery service, for a packaging collection service that aligns with the Deposit Retur...

Mega Image Commits To Fair Practices Over Profi Rom Food Acquisition

In anticipation of a potential merger with Profi Rom Food, Romanian grocery retailer Mega Image has proposed measures to ensure a competitive retail market...

