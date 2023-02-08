Häagen-Dazs Collaborates With Pierre Hermé For Macaron Ice Cream Collection

Ice cream maker Häagen-Dazs has announced that it has teamed up with pastry chef Pierre Hermé to launch a new macaron ice cream range.

The Häagen-Dazs X Pierre Hermé 2023 collection will be available from February with select retailers in the UK and France.

The company plans to launch the range across Europe, Asia, Latin America and Middle East in spring-summer.

The range includes three flavours: strawberry and raspberry, double chocolate ganache, and yuzu and lemon.

'Innovating And Re-interpreting'

Manuel Garabato, global brand director at Häagen-Dazs, said, "The collaboration with Pierre Hermé is a perfect way of showcasing the true craftsmanship of our brands.

"We are both passionate about innovating and re-interpreting classic favourites and creating extraordinary experiences for our consumers. And what better way to do that than with a pure French 'amour' taste experience. Don't hold back is what we embody in everything we do and here we epitomise that with our macaron collaboration bringing alive Paris in a pint."

Pierre Hermé is known for his macarons and the new range combines ice cream and macaron with 'Parisian flair', according to the ice cream maker.

The ice cream SKUs feature crunchy, chewy mini macaron shells that balance the taste of Häagen-Dazs with the Pierre Hermé macaron's signature almond flavour.

Hermé commented, "I am very excited and proud of our new collaboration. For the past twenty years, I have constantly been creating and re-interpreting my macaron recipes, which is my favourite creative terrain.

"My macarons are my identity so to put them in an ice cream I needed to work with the very best. Häagen-Dazs is just as passionate as me when it comes to, quality, taste and crafting things in a new way, so collaboration was established from the first bite."

