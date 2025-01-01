52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Ice Cream

Power Brands Push 4.5% Sales Growth - Unilever Q3 Results

Ben & Jerry's Board Says Pro-Palestinian Campus Protests Are 'Essential' To Democracy

The board of Ben & Jerry's ice cream said that the pro-Palestinian protests sweeping US college campuses and graduation ceremonies are 'essential'...

Unilever To Spin Off Ice Cream Unit, Cut 7,500 Jobs

Unilever plans to spin off its ice cream unit, home to popular brands such as Magnum and Ben & Jerry's, into a standalone business.

