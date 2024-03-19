Hain Celestial Appoints Glanbia's Chad Marquardt As President Of North America Division

Health and wellness company Hain Celestial has named Glanbia executive Chad Marquardt as the president of its North America division, effective 25 March 2024.

In the new role, Marquardt will be responsible for leading strategy and execution in the US and Canada and play an instrumental role in delivering the company's multi-year Hain Reimagined strategic transformation, the company added.

He will report to Hain Celestial's president and chief executive officer, Wendy Davidson, and join the executive leadership team.

Davidson commented, "Chad brings to Hain deep strategic experience and expertise across sales, customer development, channel expansion and omnichannel brand building in the better-for-you consumer packaged goods space.

"His proven results building high-performing teams and successfully leading organisations through complex transformation while driving long-term, profitable growth makes him an outstanding addition to the executive leadership team."

Marquardt is a seasoned professional, who most recently served as chief customer officer for Americas at Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN), responsible for overseeing commercial delivery across the company's portfolio of snacks, beverages and supplement brands in the US, Canada and Latin America.

Before joining GPN, Marquardt spent four years at Reckitt Benckiser in various executive roles in retail sales and global integration.

He played an important role in driving the growth of its portfolio of brands including Enfamil baby formula, Clearasil personal care, and Lysol disinfectant, among others.

Before Reckitt, he was with Mead Johnson Nutrition for seven years and focused on customer development and retail sales in the US and Canada.

Marquardt holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration and management, specialising in international finance from Bradley University.

He commenced his career at Unilever, where he held several roles across integrated marketing, customer planning and strategy, category management, shopper marketing and brand management.