Henkel Appoints New Executive Vice President For Adhesive Technologies

Henkel has appointed Mark Dorn as an executive vice president and member of the management board responsible for the Adhesive Technologies business unit.

The appointment will be effective from February 1, 2023.

Doran succeeds Jan-Dirk Auris, who will leave the company at the end of January 2023 after around 35 years of service.

Longstanding Career With Henkel

Dorn is currently senior vice president at Henkel with responsibility for the Adhesive Technologies business in the Asia-Pacific region. He started his career at Henkel in 1992.

At Cognis, the spin-off of Henkel's chemicals division at the end of 1999, he held various management positions including sales, supply chain, marketing, and strategy roles.

In 2010, Doran was named head of the Formulation Additives strategic business unit at BASF and spent several years in Hong Kong before becoming senior vice president of internal management consulting at the group's headquarters in Ludwigshafen.

He returned to Henkel in 2019 and has since been responsible for the Adhesive Technologies business in the Asia-Pacific region and globally for the Craftsmen, Construction and Professional business area.

He also serves as president for Henkel in the Asia-Pacific region.

'Smooth Transition'

Doran trained as an industrial clerk and holds an MBA degree from the IESE Business School in Barcelona.

"The appointment of Mark Dorn will ensure a smooth transition in the leadership of our Adhesives Technologies business unit in a challenging environment," said Henkel chief executive Carsten Knobel.

"I'm looking forward to working with Mark Dorn and I am confident that he, together with the global leadership team of Adhesive Technologies, will leverage the global leading market position of this business unit to further increase its growth and profitability in the coming years."

