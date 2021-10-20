Hindustan Unilever Delivers Strong Performance In Second Quarter

Published on Oct 20 2021 10:27 AM in A-Brands tagged: Food / Skincare / Personal Care / quarterly report / Hindustan Unilever / Homecare

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has reported a 9% year-on-year growth in profit, to INR21.9 billion (€250 million) in the second quarter of its financial year.

All three divisions of the company saw competitive growth in this period and more than three-fourths of the business gained market share and penetration.

The company's board of directors announced a dividend of Rs.15 per share (€0.17) for the year ending 31 March 2022.

Commenting on the company's performance, chairman and managing director, Sanjiv Mehta, said, "September quarter witnessed a sequential improvement in trading conditions, albeit remained challenging with unprecedented levels of input cost inflation and subdued consumer sentiments.

"In this backdrop, we have delivered a strong performance growing topline in double digits and stepping up profitability sequentially. Large parts of our business continue to gain market shares and penetration. Calibrated price increases and laser-sharp focus on savings have helped us protect our business model while ensuring the right price-value equation for our consumers."

Divisional Performance

The company's home care division posted a 15% growth, driven by high double-digit growth in the fabric wash category.

Calibrated price increases were implemented across fabric wash and household care portfolios to partly offset the high inflation in input costs, HUL added.

As part of the company's Clean Future journey, Surf Excel Matic transitioned to bottles made from 50% recycled plastic, while using 100% biodegradable actives in its formulation.

Home care also launched 'Smart Fill' machines to empower consumers to reduce plastic waste.

The beauty and personal care unit grew by 10%, led by the performance of its skincare, colour cosmetics and hair care segments.

The foods and refreshment division saw a 7% growth against a strong comparative period in the second quarter of 2020.

Tea grew on a very strong base and further strengthened its market leadership, HUL noted.