Hip-Hop Star To Help Re-Launch Chex Mix Bagel Chip

Chex Mix will be teaming up with Hip-Hop star, Sir Mix-a-Lot, in bringing the bagel chip back to Traditional Chex Mix, according to parent company General Mills.

To promote the launch, Sir Mix-A-Lot, is releasing a remix of his hit 'Baby Got Back' for the first time in the song’s 30-year history.

Additionally, the duo teamed up to create a snack-inspired remix and corresponding music video, titled 'Bagel is Back.'

'Bagel Got Back'

In a statement, Chex Mix claimed it launched the collaboration after years of calls, petitions, and social media pleas. Inspired by the classic video with some Chex Mix twists, the song was brought to life in a music video led by award-winning director DAPS and features nostalgia enthusiast and content creator, Chrissy Allen.

“Chex Mix fans have been calling for the return of the bagel chip for years and we knew when the time came that we needed to bring it back in a big way,” said brand experience manager for Chex Mix, Stephanie Lensing.

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with mix master, Sir Mix-a-Lot, to not only bring back the bagel chip but to also drop a remix to his legendary song in its honour," she added.

Available At Retailers Nationwide

Fans can catch the 'Bagel is Back' song and video by visiting chexmix.com and YouTube. It is available at retailers nationwide for an manufacturer's suggested retail price of $3.99 (€3.69).

"You can’t name a better duo than Chex Mix and Sir Mix-A-Lot. But something was missing, we needed another hit in the membership, and knew we had to bring back the bagel chip—with a remix," said Sir Mix-a-Lot. "Chex Mix has always been a go-to snack for me, so I'm excited to collaborate on a remix to celebrate the return of this iconic piece."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Robert McHugh.