Impossible Foods Launches In The UK

Californian-based Impossible Foods has launched its ‘chicken’ nuggets and ‘sausage’ patties in the UK market for the first time.

Both products are plant based and now available on the menus of restaurants across the UK, including Chicken Cottage, Halo Burger, Le Bab, MEATliquor, Patty&Bun, and others.

Impossible products will launch at more than 250 Hungry Horse pubs – owned by Greene King – late in May.

Commenting, Peter McGuinness, CEO of Impossible Foods, said, “There’s more to come. Later this year, we’ll be expanding to supermarkets and rolling out additional products. We can’t wait for our friends and fans in the UK to finally taste our products.”

Read More: Impossible Foods Names Former Chobani Executive As Top Boss

Impossible Foods’ Roll-Out

Impossible ‘chicken’ nuggets were first launched in the US in 2021. The Impossible burger was launched in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates last autumn.

The company has planned to unveil more products containing heme – an ingredient in Impossible’s burger and other products – in the UK in the near future.

Elsewhere, Robert Calderbank, business unit director for Hungry Horse, said, “At Hungry Horse, we’re big on getting together, and our customers come to us for the generous and unique food creations in a home-away-from-home environment.

“We’re so excited to bring the Impossible ‘chicken’ nuggets to our pubs and really believe these will deliver on that promise, tantalising the taste buds of our customers across the country.”

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Nikita Naz Siddique. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.