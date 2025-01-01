52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5

Australia

Australia Introduces Bill Imposing Fines For Supermarket Misconduct

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Grocery Giants Woolworths And Coles

Australia's consumer watchdog has accused the country's two largest supermarket chains of misleading shoppers about discounts on hundreds of products, tigh...

Rains Lift Australian Farm Confidence, Rabobank Survey Shows

Improved rainfall across much of Australia has lifted farmers' confidence in the future of the agricultural economy from low levels three months ago, a qua...

