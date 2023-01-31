52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
A-Brands

Irn-Bru Maker A.G. Barr Sees FY Revenue Ahead Of Expectations

By Reuters
Share this article

Drinks maker A.G. Barr expects to post a 17% rise in full-year revenue, ahead of market expectations, helped by price hikes and steady demand for its cocktail mixes and beverages.

In a trading update, the maker of Irn-Bru said it expects revenue of £315 million (€358.76 million) for the year ended January 28.

'Continued Brand Investment'

"Thanks to the contribution from all our teams, we have performed strongly across the year," commented Roger White, chief executive. "This positive performance has been supported by continued brand investment and great sales execution."

The Scottish company, which is home to four separate business units, Barr Soft Drinks, Boost, Funkin and MOMA, said that it expects its year end cash position to be 'robust' following the recent acquisitions of Boost and MOMA.

"We have accelerated the development of the business, further building our portfolio of differentiated brands with the acquisition of Boost and taking full ownership of MOMA," said White.

"As we enter a new financial year we are well placed to continue to develop and grow through our clear and consistent value-driven strategy."

The Year Ahead

Looking ahead to the 2023/24 financial year, the group side that it expects 'further revenue growth' and 'continued brand momentum', while also continuing the need to take actions to mitigate inflation.

'While we expect there to be an impact on operating margin as a result of inflationary cost pressures, and a short term dilutive impact from the Boost acquisition, we will continue to invest in the long term growth of our brands,' it said. 'At this early stage in the year we remain confident of delivering further profit growth in the year ahead in line with management expectations.'

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Marlene Sponsors Mountain Sports During Winter Season
2
A-Brands

Philip Morris Extends Collaboration With South Korea's KT&G
3
A-Brands

Why Hein Schumacher’s Appointment Makes Business Sense For Unilever: Analysis
4
A-Brands

McCormick & Company Posts 3% Sales Growth In FY 2022
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com