Italy's Esca To Participate In Anuga 2023

Esca – Italy's top producer of frozen seafood mixes with sauce for pasta and rice – will participate in Anuga 2023, scheduled from 7 to 11 October in Cologne.

Since its foundation in 1968, Esca has been a leader in terms of quality and innovation in the frozen seafood segment.

The company’s tireless resolve for research and development has placed it in the number one spot several times for its packaging systems, product development, production efficiency, and food quality and sustainability.

One of its greatest milestones was the successful launch of a novel and original product – 'Condipresto' frozen seafood sauces – in 2001.

The product can be easily heated in a pan and served with pasta, rice, or gnocchi in just eight minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The innovative product rapidly conquered the Italian market, establishing Esca as a leader and expert in the category.

Esca’s secret lies in the sauce. White wine or tomato-based, the sauce is prepared on site, from scratch, using only natural ingredients and following traditional Italian recipes. The selected seafood mix is added on top.

The frozen seafood medley with sauce is then deep frozen at -40 degrees, sealed in a skin pack and closed in a modern window pack.

The result brings all the flavours of an authentic seaside restaurant meal to everyone's table.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company, still led by the Patrizi family, is constantly evolving and strengthening its presence in national and foreign markets.

Every year, the company produces approximately 20,000,000 units for supermarkets, hypermarkets, and discount stores, in original packaging and private labels for national and foreign markets.

Esca frozen seafood sauces stand for their across-the-board excellence, novelty and unique taste, without compromising on food quality standards (BRC grade AA and IFS Higher level), sustainability (MSC and ASC certification) and food accessibility (all products are gluten free, and some recipes are Halal certified).

For more information, visit the Esca website or meet its sales team at Frozen Hall 04.2 - Stand C 021 in Anuga 2023 in Cologne.

This article was written in partnership with Esca.