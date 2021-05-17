ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Italy's Granarolo Acquires 100% Of British Unit, Eyes M&A

Published on May 17 2021 11:29 AM in A-Brands tagged: UK / Italy / Acquisition / Granarolo

Italy's Granarolo Acquires 100% Of British Unit, Eyes M&A

Italy's Granarolo has taken complete control of its British distributor Granarolo UK, the dairy group said on Monday, adding that it was looking at more acquisitions this year.

Granarolo, which produces a large range of products including milk, yogurt and mascarpone cheese, said it had bought the 49% of Granarolo UK it did not own in a move to strengthen its footprint in Britain.

This deal follows other transactions by Italian food companies in Britain including the recent purchase of Pasta Evangelist by Barilla and Ferrero's deals last year to acquire Fox's biscuits and Eat Natural's cereal bars.

"The consolidation of Granarolo UK is an important step in the group's growth policy abroad," Granarolo Chairman Gianpiero Calzolari said in a statement.

"During the year we aim to acquire other companies in Italy, Europe and overseas," he added.

Market Share

Granarolo accounts for more than 10% of all the dairy products Italian food producers sell in Britain and 8.8% of Italy's global dairy exports.

Granarolo UK posted sales worth €60 million ($72.89 million) last year, slightly down compared with 2019, the Italian group said.

In April of this year, the dairy company Granarolo announced the complete acquisition of hard cheese processing and packaging company Mulino Formaggi, by increasing its shareholding from 40% to 100% by purchasing a majority stake in the Parma-based company from Mulino Alimentare.

Granarolo reported a 19% growth in net profit in its financial year 2020, to €15.8 million, while EBITDA stood at €78.5 million, or 6.1% of revenue (+8%).

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more A-Brands stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

UK Shopper Numbers Increase For First Time In Four Weeks

UK Shopper Numbers Increase For First Time In Four Weeks
Amazon Plans To Create 10,000 Jobs In Britain This Year

Amazon Plans To Create 10,000 Jobs In Britain This Year
Discounter Mere Eyeing Potential Sites Across UK

Discounter Mere Eyeing Potential Sites Across UK
UK Shopper Confidence At Highest Level For Five Years: IGD

UK Shopper Confidence At Highest Level For Five Years: IGD
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Bel Group To Implement New Management System Mon, 17 May 2021

Bel Group To Implement New Management System
Danone Set To Name Saint-Affrique As CEO On Monday Evening: Reports Mon, 17 May 2021

Danone Set To Name Saint-Affrique As CEO On Monday Evening: Reports
Coca-Cola Announces Plans To Discontinue Energy Drink In North America Mon, 17 May 2021

Coca-Cola Announces Plans To Discontinue Energy Drink In North America
Notes From Africa: QuickMart, KMPI, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Sasini, Flour Mills Of Nigeria Sun, 16 May 2021

Notes From Africa: QuickMart, KMPI, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Sasini, Flour Mills Of Nigeria
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN