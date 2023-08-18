52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
J.M. Smucker Adds Two New Members To Its Board Of Directors

By Dayeeta Das
The J.M. Smucker Company has elected Tarang Amin and Mercedes Abramo to its board of directors.

"We are excited to welcome Tarang and Mercedes to our board of directors, further diversifying the expertise we have supporting the continued growth of our business," said Mark Smucker, chair of the board, president and chief executive officer of The J.M. Smucker Co.

"In addition to their extensive leadership experience, Tarang and Mercedes share in our values and appreciate their roles in supporting the continuity of our unique culture."

The Jif peanut butter maker also announced the retirement of Richard Smucker, Paul Dolan, and Sandra Pianalto from the board.

Following the retirement, Richard Smucker will transition to the role of Chair Emeritus on the company's board.

New Board Members

Currently, Amin serves as the chair and chief executive officer of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., which houses a portfolio of popular brands.

Before joining e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., he was president, chief executive officer and director of Schiff Nutrition International and held various leadership roles at Clorox and Procter & Gamble.

Smucker stated, "Tarang's entrepreneurial spirit and leadership acumen have allowed him to establish high-performing teams and achieve success across several consumer-packaged goods categories."

Abramo currently serves as the global deputy chief commercial officer of international luxury goods retailer, Cartier, following her time as chief executive officer of the company's North American business.

Before joining Cartier, Abramo held several top roles with Tiffany & Co., Loews Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

"Mercedes has played a critical role supporting the continued leadership of an iconic international luxury brand through her deep experience in retail and operations along with her consumer-centric approach," Smucker added.

