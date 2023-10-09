52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
JBS Consolidates Position As 'Brazil's Largest Employer'

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Food giant JBS has consolidated its position as the biggest employer in Brazil, it said in a statement, with more than 151,000 personnel employed across its various operations.

Between January and August of this year, the company created 7,300 new jobs in Brazil, which it said was an increase of 5% since the end of last year.

'An Important Role'

“We are aware that we play an important role in generating jobs and income in different regions, with an especially positive impact on the small cities where we are located," commented Gilberto Xandó, president of JBS Brasil.

"In many of them, we are the main employer hub and our growth drives the economic growth of these regions."

This year has seen JBS complete several important investments in prepared foods in Brazil, commencing operations with two breaded lines and one sausage line at its new Seara facility in the state of Paraná.

Elsewhere, it also resumed activities at the Friboi industrial unit located in Juara, in Mato Grosso, and modernised its unit in Diamantino (MT), creating 1,400 new jobs.

Global Presence

On a global level, the group employs some 270,000 personnel, in more than 400 units and production offices across 20 countries.

A recent survey produced by Fipe (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas) via Nereus (Center for Regional and Urban Economy at the University of São Paulo), indicated that JBS and the production chains linked to it in Brazil already move the equivalent of 2.10% of GDP, and contribute to the generation of 2.73% of the country's jobs.

Read More: JBS Commences Construction Of Cultivated Protein Research Centre

