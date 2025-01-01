JBS
Brazil’s JBS To Invest R$43m To Enhance Traceability In Cattle Supply Chain In Pará
Brazilian meatpacker JBS plans to invest R$43 million over the next three years to enhance transparency and traceability in its cattle supply chain in Par&...
Brazilian Meatpacker JBS Mulls More Investments In Saudi Arabia
J&F, parent company of food processor JBS SA, said the meat giant is mulling new investments in Saudi Arabia as a Brazilian government delegation that...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com