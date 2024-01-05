JDE Peet's Announces Completion Of Maratá Business

JDE Peet's has announced the completion of its acquisition of the Maratá tea and coffee business from JAV Group, for an undisclosed amount.

The coffee giant first announced its plans to take over Maratá, which is largely based the northern part of Brazil with its brands Café Maratá and Chá Maratá, in July 2023.

Nationwide Coverage

According to JDE Peet's, the deal complements the group's existing portfolio of brands that are predominantly sold in the south of Brazil, and increases the company's coffee industry scale and nationwide coverage.

It described Brazil as a market that 'offers compelling prospects for both volume and value growth', with the Maratá business offering long-term value creation potential through 'attractive revenue and cost synergies'.

'Highly Complementary'

Commenting on the deal, Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet’s, said, “We are delighted to welcome Maratá’s coffee & tea organisation to JDE Peet’s. Maratá’s portfolio and geographical presence are highly complementary to our existing franchise in Brazil.

"Together, we will serve more cups across a full range of price points and product offerings while expanding our regional presence in Brazil, one of the world’s largest coffee markets.”

Elsewhere, José Augusto Vieira, founder of JAV Group, added that he was "proud" of the "strong and successful" industry player that he and his team had built.

He noted that by " joining JDE Peet’s, the world’s leading pure-play coffee & tea company, we have secured the long-term development and success of this great business.”

