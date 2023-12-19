Jorge Garduño Named Coca-Cola Chief Customer And Commercial Officer

The Coca‑Cola Company has appointed Jorge Garduño as its new chief customer and commercial officer, effective 1 February 2024.

Currently, Garduño is based in Tokyo and leads Coca-Cola's business in Japan and South Korea, the company added.

In 2017, he was named president of the company’s former Japan business unit before being promoted to his current role in 2020.

Coca-Cola president and chief financial officer John Murphy, who oversees customer and commercial, stated, “Jorge is well-regarded as a strong operator and is one of the company’s foremost experts in revenue growth management.”

“In his career, spanning Latin America, Europe and Asia, he has successfully led complex customer relationships and commercial transformation to drive long-term value and growth."

Garduño succeeds Elaine Bowers Coventry, who is stepping into the newly created role of president of the company's Europe East Operations division.

Murphy added, “Jorge will build upon the progress made by Elaine and take the customer and commercial agenda to the next chapter of growth.

“I thank Elaine for her tremendous contributions and wish her the best of success in her new role.”

Jorge Garduño

Garduño is an experienced professional, who joined Coca‑Cola in 1992.

He served in various positions in commercial operations, marketing and key accounts at Coca‑Cola Mexico.

Later, he took up general manager roles for Coca‑Cola Colombia, Coca‑Cola Thailand and Coca‑Cola Chile.

He was then named managing director of Spain, Portugal and Andorra for Coca‑Cola Iberia, the cola giant noted.

As well as his operational positions, Garduño has served on the boards of ThaiNamthip in Thailand, Coca‑Cola Amatil in Australia and Coca‑Cola COFCO in China.

He earned his MBA from the University of Texas, Austin, and completed the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School.